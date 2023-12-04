in News

Anduril Announces New VTOL-Capable Autonomous Air Vehicle & Airborne Threat Interceptor Variant

Image Title: Anduril Industries Source: LinkedIn
New products

Anduril has unveiled Roadrunner, a vertical takeoff and landing-capable autonomous air vehicle.

Roadrunner features a twin-jet engine enabling the AAV to achieve high subsonic speeds and a modular payload system allowing the AAV to carry different payloads as required by the mission, Anduril said Friday.

The defense technology company also unveiled Roadrunner-Munition, a ground-based air defense variant of Roadrunner.

Roadrunner-M works to follow, intercept and, if necessary, destroy an airborne threat like unmanned aerial vehicles. If the target does not have to be destroyed, Roadrunner-M can land and be recovered and reused by operators.

The interceptor can be operated using Anduril’s artificial intelligence-powered command and control software suite called Lattice, although it can also be integrated into an existing air defense system.

