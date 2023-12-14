Amyx Books Operational Technology Contract From Classified Agency; William Schaefer Quoted

Amyx, through its partnership with Tenable, will support a classified agency’s enterprisewide inventory management efforts under a recently awarded operational technology contract.

The Reston, Virginia-based Tetra Tech company said Thursday that its contract work covers the implementation of software, remote sensors and associated controls for automated inventory control system management.

Commenting on the award, William Schaefer, president and CEO of Amyx, said, “[The company] understands the balance between operational availability and cybersecurity in highly sensitive and fragile environments where safety is paramount. He also underscored the roles that Amyx’s investment in OT security and mission expertise will play in support of the effort.

Amyx has extensive experience with legacy technologies and practices, which contributed to its understanding of the balance.

The company also supports the efforts of defense and federal civilian agencies to ensure high-value infrastructure security by extending help from its more than 50 OT experts responsible for monitoring industrial equipment, assets, processes and events.