Amentum Secures $56M DTRA Contract for Ethiopia Veterinary Vaccine Center Enhancement Project

Amentum will continue to support the Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program in Africa through a potential five-year, $56.1 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

The company said Monday it will bolster the biosafety and biosecurity measures of the African Union’s Pan African Veterinary Vaccine Center in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, under the award.

Contract work will include construction and engineering of a laboratory and training facility, equipment procurement as well as operations and maintenance support.

Additionally, Amentum will provide biosecurity training to ensure the facility is ready to protect biological assets and implement a bio-risk management program.

The contract has a three-year base period with two option years.