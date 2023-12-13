Alpha Omega Revitalizes Brand Identity With Updated Logo & Website; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Alpha Omega has revamped its website and overall brand identity to showcase its growth within the government contracting industry.

The color green was selected to represent focus, connectedness and boldness as well as respect for nature, the Vienna, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Wednesday.

Gautam Ijoor said the choice of green reflects a call for the world to collectively combat climate change.

“Addressing global issues requires a team effort. We are proud of the role and opportunity Alpha Omega plays in supporting federal customers doing work in our three main domain areas of climate science, foreign affairs and national security,” he added.

The company logo was designed to symbolize complete solutions by incorporating the Greek letters Alpha and Omega. At its center is a keyhole-like symbol, which echoes the idea of opening doors to new possibilities, and it also includes the anjali mudra, or hands in prayer. Created to indicate a forward-thinking perspective, the new logo signifies the organization’s anticipation for the future.

Alpha Omega’s new website provides a user-friendly interface that allows visitors to explore the company’s offerings and specific capabilities, including cybersecurity, digital modernization and artificial intelligence. A news section with information on industry trends, thought leadership articles and other resources was added to the site as part of the company’s efforts to participate in the wider federal information technology conversation.