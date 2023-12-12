Allen Williams Named Air Force Division Vice President at Astrion

in Executive Moves, News

Allen Williams has assumed the role of vice president for the Air Force division at Astrion, a services provider supporting the defense, government, homeland, intelligence, science and space sectors.

He announced his move on LinkedIn Monday, signaling his transition from his more than seven-year tenure at Oasis Systems.

Williams’ stint at Oasis includes working as VP of the company’s engineering, professional and administrative support services division and program manager/area task lead overseeing airborne warning and control system operations.

Before joining Oasis, he handled AWACS activities at Jacobs. His managerial experience extends to roles at Fosta-Tek Optics, Vibro-Meter/Meggitt, L3/Henschel and Kollsman Inc., where he dedicated over 28 years of service.

Astrion resulted from the recent merger of Oasis Systems and ERC, with a primary focus on aiding defense, space and civilian government agencies in addressing cybersecurity, mission support, systems engineering and digital challenges.  

Dave Zolet, a three-decade government technology industry veteran and a four-time Wash100 awardee, was named CEO of Astrion.

