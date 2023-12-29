in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Issues Airbase Systems R&D Broad Agency Announcement

Broad agency announcement

The U.S. Air Force has released a potential five-year, $49 million broad agency announcement for research and development support services for airbase systems.

The requirements and acquisition division within the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Readiness Directorate anticipates awarding multiple contracts through the closed BAA, according to a solicitation notice published Thursday.

Topic areas include modern timber products in an expeditionary environment, arctic campaigning and arctic-capable structures, automated heavy machinery, airbase facilities and infrastructure, airbase operations, civil engineering materials, emergency response and fire protection and robotics and automation.

The service branch will solicit white papers for specific research initiatives as technical topic areas are identified and invite the selected offerors to submit a technical and cost proposal.

The white papers and proposals will be evaluated based on overall scientific and technical merit; related experience; openness, maturity and assurance of solution; and reasonableness and realism of proposed costs and fees.

Written by Jane Edwards

