AE Industrial Partners Promotes 5 Investment Professionals to Partner, Principal, VP Roles

Private equity firm AE Industrial Partners has promoted five investment professionals to partner, principal and vice president positions as part of efforts to advance growth initiatives and build up capabilities across its target markets, including national security, aerospace and industrial services.

Jeff Hart and Bryan McElwee will assume the role of partners, Tyler Letarte and Andrew McElhinney will serve as principals and Taylor Casey will serve as vice president, AEI said Wednesday.

Hart has been in charge of leading AEI’s portfolio investments in government services and defense since joining the firm in 2015 and sits on the boards of portfolio companies Alpine Air, BigBear.ai, CASE, CDI Engineering Services, Edge Autonomy and REDLattice.

McElwee joined the firm in 2016 and monitors and executes investments in aerospace and utility services and serves on the boards of AIM MRO and G.S. Precision.

Letarte has been with AEI since 2018 and is responsible for tracking and implementing investments in space and defense. He is a board member at Belcan and York Space Systems.

McElhinney moved to AEI in 2017. He oversees the firm’s investments in aerospace and serves on the board of Yingling Aviation.

Casey has been focused on due diligence, financial analysis and execution of new investments in target markets since joining AEI in 2020. His industry career included time serving as an analyst at Baird and Stifel.