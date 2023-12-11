Advanced Technology International to Manage New Navy Consortium to Advance Warfighting Capability; Chris Van Metre Quoted

Advanced Technology International has been awarded an other transaction agreement by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.

The public service non-profit company said Thursday that, under the OTA, it will serve as the manager for the Expeditionary Missions Consortium – Crane.

Chris Van Metre, president and CEO of ATI, said his company is eager to continue working with the Navy.

“We look forward to supporting NSWC Crane with the acceleration of research and prototypes that protect our nation against security threats,” Van Metre added.

Expeditionary Missions Consortium – Crane works to advance warfighting capability in power and energy; specialized munitions; weapon systems; system integration; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; integrated software; command, control, communications; cybersecurity; and electro-optic technologies.

Traditional and non-traditional defense contractors can apply for membership in the consortium. Consortium members help the Department of Defense enhance its expeditionary warfare technology.