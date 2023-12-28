A2G/International Promotes Operations VP Scott McPhee to COO

A2G/International, a company that provides airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services, has promoted Scott McPhee from vice president of operations to chief operating officer, he announced in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

McPhee is a former serviceman in the U.S. Air Force and has brought his expertise to leadership roles in companies such as MAG Aerospace.

McPhee was in the Air Force for 13 years, serving as joint terminal attack controller in the First Armored Division and Special Operations Forces from 2000 to 2008.

He joined IT services firm CDI in 2007 as a sensor operator, and later became director of operations. In 2016, he took on the role of mission systems operator at MAG Aerospace. A year later, he was appointed operations manager responsible for mission execution, flight and maintenance operations and personnel scheduling for the continental U.S. market.

His career at A2G began when he was hired as director of operations in June 2020, a role that he would keep for nearly three years.