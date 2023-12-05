in Contract Awards, News

5 Companies Receive Commercial Electro-Optical Contracts From NRO; Chris Scolese Quoted

Chris Scolese, Director, NRO

The National Reconnaissance Office awarded five companies contracts to provide commercial electro-optical capabilities to the agency.

The Strategic Commercial Enhancements contracts were granted to Airbus’ U.S. Space and Defense business, Albedo Space, Luxembourg-based Hydrosat, Muon Space and Turion Space, NRO announced Tuesday.

The awards were given following a broad agency announcement under the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer program established in 2022. The last contracts were granted nine months ago focusing on hyperspectral imaging.

“The commercial EO market continues to expand with new capabilities and new providers,” NRO Director Chris Scolese remarked.

“We are excited to continue our work with mission partners and the user community to continually explore new providers and emerging capabilities so we can deliver first-class commercial EO solutions today and well into the future,” Scolese added.

