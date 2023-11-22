Yulista Subsidiary StraitSys Secures FBI Contract for IT Support

The FBI has awarded Yulista Holdings subsidiary StraitSys a direct award non-enterprise information technology contract for networks and systems support.

Yulista said Tuesday that work under the contract covers networks and systems handled by the Information Technology & Strategy Unit within the FBI Lab Division.

StraitSys, one of Yulista’s five 8(a) technical services companies, will provide, among other things, DevSecOps; cloud design, implementation and administration; cybersecurity and information and system security; and IT project management.

Work will be carried out at Huntsville, Alabama, and Quantico, Virginia, in support of ITSU’s mission.

The contract has a period of performance of five years.