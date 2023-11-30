World Economic Forum Adds Mattermost to Global Innovators Community; Ian Tien Quoted

Secure collaboration platform developer Mattermost has joined the World Economic Forum’s global community of growth-stage companies that facilitate innovation in their industries.

As a member of the Global Innovation Community, Mattermost will collaborate with the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity to boost resiliency and address cybersecurity challenges across the critical infrastructure sector, the company said Tuesday.

“Joining the World Economic Forum enables Mattermost to more rapidly and directly support governments and enterprises in deploying secure, self-sovereign communications for mission-critical work and out-of-band communications,” said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost.

The company offers software built on open-source technologies for integration into workspace collaboration applications like Microsoft Teams.

In September, Mattermost expanded its partner network to increase support for Microsoft and Atlassian tools and advance artificial intelligence adoption across its customer base.