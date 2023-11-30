in News

World Economic Forum Adds Mattermost to Global Innovators Community; Ian Tien Quoted

Ian Tien / Mattermost
World Economic Forum Adds Mattermost to Global Innovators Community; Ian Tien Quoted
Ian Tien, Co-founder and CEO, Mattermost

Secure collaboration platform developer Mattermost has joined the World Economic Forum’s global community of growth-stage companies that facilitate innovation in their industries.

As a member of the Global Innovation Community, Mattermost will collaborate with the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity to boost resiliency and address cybersecurity challenges across the critical infrastructure sector, the company said Tuesday.

“Joining the World Economic Forum enables Mattermost to more rapidly and directly support governments and enterprises in deploying secure, self-sovereign communications for mission-critical work and out-of-band communications,” said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost.

The company offers software built on open-source technologies for integration into workspace collaboration applications like Microsoft Teams.

In September, Mattermost expanded its partner network to increase support for Microsoft and Atlassian tools and advance artificial intelligence adoption across its customer base.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Global Innovator CommunityGovconIan TienMattermostworld economic forum

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

BAE Systems Launches ADAPT Virtual Environment for Modeling JADC2 Scenarios
BAE Systems Launches ADAPT Virtual Environment for Modeling JADC2 Scenarios
World Economic Forum Adds Mattermost to Global Innovators Community; Ian Tien Quoted
World Economic Forum Adds Mattermost to Global Innovators Community; Ian Tien Quoted