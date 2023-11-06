Vibrint Emerges From Combination of Engineering Solutions and Meadowgate Technologies; Tom Lash Quoted

The April merger between government technology companies Engineering Solutions and Meadowgate Technologies has now yielded the combined brand Vibrint , which has officially launched.

Under the leadership of established federal contracting executive Tom Lash as CEO, Vibrint will offer intelligence gathering and analysis services and tools to public sector customers focused on harvesting and organizing data, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said Monday.

“We have the unique ability to bring customers and innovators together to push the boundaries in how we solve pressing data challenges. The whole Vibrint team is energized by the opportunity to do amazing work with our customers and technology partners to help secure our nation,” commented Lash, who gained experience in the GovCon space at notables like SAIC (where he spent 20 years), Leidos and Amazon Web Services.

The newly aligned company will center its Collaboration Lab, which works to foster dialogues and partnerships amongst representatives from private industry members, government agencies, product manufacturers and Vibrint’s internal team of data specialists. In-house, the thrust of Vibrint’s mission will fall into four main categories:

High-performance computing

Software, systems and infrastructure

Signals intelligence operations, research and analytics

Mission resilience

Additionally, Vibrint is looking to anticipate and embrace major future technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, which they predict will play a major role in national security missions going forward.

Lash went on to say that no matter how modern, the company is built on the years of experience cultivated by Engineering Solutions and Meadowgate and is concerned with solving tough problems arising from the speed and quality of systems that national security agencies demand.