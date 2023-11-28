in News, Technology

Viasat Introduces GX LITE Communications Terminal to Support Land Forces

Photo / viasat.com
Viasat has launched GX LITE, a flat panel user terminal designed to provide land expeditionary forces with global network connectivity to support their various missions.

The GX LITE terminal serves Global Xpress network, the company’s high-throughput commercial Ka-band network available worldwide, Viasat said Tuesday.

Get SAT, a manufacturing partner of Viasat and innovator in lightweight satellite communications terminals, helped develop GX LITE, which features the former’s flat panel antenna technologies and allows for fully autonomous, high-bandwidth data transfer.

Matt Wissler, chief technology officer of Viasat Government Services, commented, “We are proud to partner with innovative terminal manufacturers like Get SAT to develop technology that is tailored specifically to U.S. government land users’ requirements.”

GX LITE, with its ruggedized yet lightweight and flat structure, is envisioned for any “grab and go” situation. It has low power consumption and is battery-powered for up to seven hours to enable increased flexibility.

Other features include user-friendly front panel interface, Wi-Fi capability and simple set-up, deployment and operation.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

