Viasat Introduces GX LITE Communications Terminal to Support Land Forces

Viasat has launched GX LITE, a flat panel user terminal designed to provide land expeditionary forces with global network connectivity to support their various missions.

The GX LITE terminal serves Global Xpress network, the company’s high-throughput commercial Ka-band network available worldwide, Viasat said Tuesday.

Get SAT, a manufacturing partner of Viasat and innovator in lightweight satellite communications terminals, helped develop GX LITE, which features the former’s flat panel antenna technologies and allows for fully autonomous, high-bandwidth data transfer.

Matt Wissler, chief technology officer of Viasat Government Services, commented, “We are proud to partner with innovative terminal manufacturers like Get SAT to develop technology that is tailored specifically to U.S. government land users’ requirements.”

GX LITE, with its ruggedized yet lightweight and flat structure, is envisioned for any “grab and go” situation. It has low power consumption and is battery-powered for up to seven hours to enable increased flexibility.

Other features include user-friendly front panel interface, Wi-Fi capability and simple set-up, deployment and operation.