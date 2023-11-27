UDC Lands Spot on $490M Army Special Ammunitions Contract

The U.S. Army awarded Ultra Defense Corp. a position on a potential $490 million contract to supply special ammunition and weapon systems to the service branch.

The award was announced in a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, three weeks after the Army revealed the three other companies that landed spots on the five-year project.

Earlier this month, the branch chose Northrop Grumman, Blane International Group and Global Military Products to be part of the SAWS program.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2028, with work locations and funding to be determined per task order.

The solicitation was launched in 2022 by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey.