Tetra Tech Books USACE Task Order to Design River Navigation Lock; Dan Batrack Quoted

Tetra Tech has won a task order from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division for the creation of a new navigation lock on the Illinois River.

Valued at $33 million, the contract covers architectural and engineering services associated with the navigation lock, Tetra Tech announced from its Pasadena, California headquarters on Tuesday.

“The USACE Rock Island District maintains navigable waterways that are essential to the transportation of goods throughout the Midwest,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack .

He added that the company looks forward to building systems that can enhance critical infrastructure, help with public safety and boost the resilience and reliability of America’s waterborne transportation supply chains using its ‘Leading with Science’ method.

Under the award, Tetra Tech will develop the lock chamber, which is expected to make river navigation more efficient, reliable and safe. At 1,200 feet in length, the new navigation lock will be twice as long as its predecessor. The design is intended to shorten wait times by over 70 percent, handle bigger vessels and increase mariner safety.

The task order was issued as part of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act contract.

This award is one of multiple USACE contract wins for Tetra Tech this year. In July, the enterprise won a $34 million award from USACE’s Walla Walla District to support a variety of civil works infrastructure projects .