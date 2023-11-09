TechnoMile Introduces AI-Powered Platform That Identifies Federal Contracting Opportunities; Ashish Khot Quoted

Cloud platform provider TechnoMile unveiled GovSearchAI during Elevate 2023, the company’s annual customer conference.

GovSearchAI is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that works to help government contractors identify the federal contracting opportunities they would be in a position to win, TechnoMile said Thursday.

The platform generates recommendations by processing public procurement data and data within a client’s customer relationship management system, specifically information involving new orders on contract vehicles or agreements.

GovSearchAI also features a capability called Discover Copilot, which enables users to interact with the product and retrieve information in a conversational manner.

TechnoMile founder and CEO Ashish Khot touted GovSearchAI’s ability to accelerate a company’s selection of business opportunities to pursue.

Khot also underscored the effort TechnoMile has put into ensuring the security and trustworthiness of its AI offering amid “a very real trust deficit” among government contracting organizations regarding the technology.

Khot added: “We’re balancing speed with responsibility and placing a priority on security, transparency and explainability as we’re delivering on our roadmap of AI-fueled capabilities.”