Taylor-Woolpert JV Books Army Contract for Coastal & Hydraulics Lab R&D Support

A Taylor Engineering and Woolpert joint venture will perform research and development services in support of the Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center under a $49 million single-award task order contract.

Woolpert said Tuesday its team will assist CHL in its projects related to advanced navigation and military engineering as well as management efforts focused on water resources, sediment and flood risk.

“This contract will be led by a team intimately familiar with and fully capable of meeting the complex research needs of the Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory,” remarked Woolpert Vice President Eric Dillinger.

CHL is an organization operating in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to provide studies about coastal, estuarine and hydraulic water resources. It is under ERDC, the main scientific R&D arm of the Army Corps of Engineers that has oversight of seven research laboratories.

The JV also named subconsultants for the contract: Applied Research Associates and Moffatt & Nichol, as well as Alden Labs, Desert Research Institute, Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Jackson State University.

The award marks the first work being conducted under a Small Business Administration-approved Mentor-Protege Program agreement between Taylor and Woolpert.

Learn about other R&D efforts of the Department of Defense by joining the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit on Jan. 31, 2024. Defense leaders, researchers, experts and decision makers will discuss the latest developments in cutting-edge military technology. Register here!