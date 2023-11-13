Former DOD Senior Official Tanya Skeen Joins CACI as SVP of Corporate Strategy & Development; John Mengucci Quoted

Tanya Skeen, former acting assistant secretary for acquisition at the Department of Defense, was appointed senior vice president of corporate strategy and development at CACI.

The two-decade DOD veteran will now provide CACI with business guidance and recommendations to help advance its capabilities and drive growth, the company said Monday.

Specifically, Skeen will be responsible for driving internal investment decisions, giving emerging trends advice and identifying customer and market shifts by using her deep domain knowledge.

The new SVP brings to CACI experience in serving as the acting assistant secretary of defense for acquisition for two years, during which she advised and oversaw DOD’s acquisition portfolio. Her time at the Pentagon also includes working as executive director and deputy program executive officer for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, PEO of the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities Office and deputy director of test and evaluation for the Air Force.

Earlier in her career, Skeen was with Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

“[Skeen’s] extensive 35-year career, marked by expertise in innovation, technology development, weapons systems, and other areas, has significantly contributed to critical national security efforts,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a previous Wash100 awardee.