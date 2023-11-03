in Executive Moves, News

Steven Irish Appointed VP, General Manager of Defense Enterprise & Health Solutions at Peraton

Steven Irish/LinkedIn
Steven Irish Appointed VP, General Manager of Defense Enterprise & Health Solutions at Peraton
Steven Irish, VP and General Manager, Peraton

Steven Irish was appointed vice president and general manager of defense enterprise and health solutions at Peraton, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday.

The executive was VP and general manager of financial and regulatory agencies at Perspecta for nearly three years before the company was acquired by Veritas Capital and integrated into its portfolio company Peraton in May.

Irish’s experience also includes time serving as vice president at LexisNexis‘ government business and general manager for homeland security, justice and foreign affairs at DXC Technology.

Earlier in his career, he spent about seven years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise‘s enterprise services business before it merged with Computer Sciences Corp. to form DXC.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

