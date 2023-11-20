SSC Conducting Market Research for Missile Track Custody Epoch 2 Digital Engineering Implementation

Space Systems Command is seeking industry input to help guide the implementation of digital engineering as part of the upcoming Missile Track Custody Epoch 2 acquisition program.

Epoch 2 seeks to use digital engineering to help “streamline the shared evolution of information in a digital environment” through the process of digitally connecting data, models and work, according to a request for information published Friday.

According to the RFI, the Epoch 2 program will use a government-funded DE environment on the government cloud at Impact Levels 5 and 6 that would serve as the core development environment for all contracts supporting the initiative.

SSC is seeking feedback on executing and collaborating in a single DE environment, information on commercial off-the-shelf items or proprietary tools that should be within the DE environment and recommendations on data protection in this type of execution environment.

The command is also asking stakeholders about the most effective tool chain to enable digital thread execution and how should the government approach modeling and simulation model verification and validation.

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 6.