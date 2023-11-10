SpaceX Cargo Ship En Route to ISS Transporting Experiments and Technology Demonstrations

SpaceX‘s Dragon spacecraft launched on Nov. 9 atop a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying technology demonstrations and scientific experiments to the International Space Station.

NASA reported Thursday that the rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for the space agency.

The Dragon cargo spacecraft is expected to autonomously dock with the ISS on Nov. 11 and stay there for about a month.

Among the experiment equipment being transported to the ISS are NASA’s Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low-Earth-Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal, the European Space Agency’s Aquamembrane-3 and the Gaucho Lung, a respiratory health research project sponsored by the International Space Station National Lab.