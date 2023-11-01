in News

Sigma Defense Begins Construction of Advanced Tech Production Facility in Georgia

Sigma Defense broke ground at the site of a new facility in Perry, Georgia, that will house the production of advanced defense technologies to address secure communications needs for multidomain operations.

The company said Tuesday the production facility is expected to begin operations in April 2024, opening more than 30 job opportunities for the local workforce in the region.

The expansion aims to boost Sigma Defense’s capabilities to develop command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems to support the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy.

“We believe that the cutting-edge technology developed in this facility will have a significant impact on our national defense capabilities,” said Scott Ritchie, co-founder and executive vice president and systems general manager of Sigma Defense.

Sigma Defense has been providing ISR mission systems and engineering, program management and data logistics services to defense customers since 2006.

Written by Naomi Cooper

Naomi Cooper is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

