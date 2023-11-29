Second Front Systems Raises Fresh Funds in NEA-Led Series B

Second Front Systems has completed and raised $40 million from its Series B funding round, which was led by NEA and saw participation from current investors Moore Strategic Ventures and AE Industrial Partners HorizonX. The software company said the fresh funds will accelerate the delivery of mission-critical software solutions to the government.

Second Front has raised $80.1 million to date and the latest funding allows the acceleration of expanded capabilities across classified networks and additional security regimes.

According to Aaron Jacobson, a partner at NEA, deploying software to government purchasers has historically been a challenging, expensive and time-consuming process. He said the investment in Second Front could change the landscape for business-to-government-focused organizations.

For his part, Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems, said the investment represents a strong vote of confidence in the company, its vision for the Game Warden platform and more value to customers.