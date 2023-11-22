Satellogic Receives Remote Sensing License From NOAA Amid Efforts to Expand US Business

Geospatial company Satellogic has received a remote sensing license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, resulting in the company becoming subject to oversight by the agency.

Satellogic said Tuesday that it had applied for the license for its Aleph-1 Constellation, with the aim of expanding support for customers with NOAA-related requirements. An interagency review of Satellogic’s constellation subsequently took place, resulting in the award of the license.

The company, which offers Earth observation data to companies and governments, is working to capture high-value opportunities in the United States amid efforts to redomicile to the country. The relocation process is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.

Satellogic President Matt Tirman said, “Satellogic’s industry-leading capacity and agility to frequently remap large areas worldwide has driven our commercial solutions and uniquely positioned us to fill a gap for the U.S. and its allies.”