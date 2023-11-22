in News

Satellogic Receives Remote Sensing License From NOAA Amid Efforts to Expand US Business

Logo / atellogic.com
Satellogic Receives Remote Sensing License From NOAA Amid Efforts to Expand US Business
NOAA license

Geospatial company Satellogic has received a remote sensing license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, resulting in the company becoming subject to oversight by the agency.

Satellogic said Tuesday that it had applied for the license for its Aleph-1 Constellation, with the aim of expanding support for customers with NOAA-related requirements. An interagency review of Satellogic’s constellation subsequently took place, resulting in the award of the license.

The company, which offers Earth observation data to companies and governments, is working to capture high-value opportunities in the United States amid efforts to redomicile to the country. The relocation process is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.

Satellogic President Matt Tirman said, “Satellogic’s industry-leading capacity and agility to frequently remap large areas worldwide has driven our commercial solutions and uniquely positioned us to fill a gap for the U.S. and its allies.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconMatt TirmanNOAAremote sensing licensesatellogic

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

AI Systems Developer LatticeFlow Enters US Market With New Business Unit
AI Systems Developer LatticeFlow Enters US Market With New Business Unit
HUD Awards ICF Multiple Cooperative Agreements for Program Support & Technology Services
HUD Awards ICF Multiple Cooperative Agreements for Program Support & Technology Services