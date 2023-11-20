SandboxAQ Partners With NVIDIA to Provide AI & Simulation Tools for Science Initiatives; Eric Schmidt & Jack Hidary Quoted

SandboxAQ has joined forces with NVIDIA to bring predictive capabilities to several scientific areas using quantum simulation platforms.

The partnership will support SandboxAQ’s work to support the fields of drug discovery, battery design, green energy and more with artificial intelligence and simulation offerings , the company announced from Palo Alto, California on Monday.

“Simulation is one of the most promising future technological applications, and it’s already leaving its mark today,” said SandboxAQ Chairman Eric Schmidt .

He added that “rapid advances” in graphics processing unit hardware and quantum information science have allowed organizations to leverage artificial intelligence for “more specialized applications that will have a profound impact on our world.”

“Simulation will drive a new wave of GPU use, powering previously unattainable insights about our physical world that go beyond what extractive or generative AI are capable of unlocking,” explained Jack Hidary , CEO of SandboxAQ.

Through this partnership, the two companies aim to help organizations forecast chemical reactions for scientific developments using quantum platforms that can simulate the quantum mechanics on which modern chemistry, biology and material science are based.

SandboxAQ will offer technical recommendations to NVIDIA regarding its tensor network offerings, cuTENSOR and cuTensorNet, as well as its Quantum Computing and CUDA libraries. Tensor networks, a scalable way of modeling high-dimensional data, have become more prominent in a number of fields, including machine learning and data science, financial modeling, fluid dynamics and quantum chemistry.

“Advances in quantum chemistry and molecular modeling require powerful accelerated computing platforms to predict complex chemical interactions that can present countless benefits to society,” said Tim Costa , director of high performance computing and quantum at NVIDIA.

This collaboration, he said, will “help equip scientists to make the next generation of breakthroughs in material science.”