SAIC, Xage Security to Provide Cybersecurity Platforms to Federal Sector; Heath Starr Quoted

Heath Starr, VP, Growth Enablement, SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. and Xage Security‘s federal arm have partnered to deliver zero trust and cybersecurity services to the Department of Defense and federal agencies.

Under the partnership, SAIC and Xage Security Gov will facilitate DOD’s acquisition of zero trust, privileged access management and edge authentication platforms, Xage said Thursday.

SAIC will incorporate Xage Fabric, a mesh-based cybersecurity platform, in its range of information technology and operational technology accelerator offerings.

The team will also offer cybersecurity services for the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud Based Command and Control program and other programs of record of the U.S. government.

In January, SAIC secured a $112 million contract to develop the CBC2 platform for the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System.

Commenting on the partnership, Heath Starr, vice president of growth enablement and business transformation at SAIC, said, “Together, we can reach an expanded roster of public sector entities looking to cyber harden their complex and distributed operational technology and IT environments.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

