SAIC Launches Zero Trust Edge Capabilities; Lauren Knausenberger Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has unveiled zero trust edge capabilities that have been tested on Amazon Web Services-built devices that offer on-board storage and enable users to perform edge computing and data transfer tasks.

SAIC said Thursday it worked with AWS, Koverse, Okta, CrowdStrike, Splunk and Zscaler to deploy zero trust technologies that offer multilevel security from the edge and enable offline computing capabilities to help address network connectivity challenges.

Lauren Knausenberger, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at SAIC and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said the company has used several tools to offer zero trust edge capabilities designed to provide secure data processing and analytics and transfer data back to the cloud when operating in denied, disrupted, interrupted and limited environments.

“This provides warfighters with a critical capability to extend their enterprise OCONUS, with the ability to run disconnected ops and rapidly adopt technologies and capabilities needed for mission success. This capability has the potential to be a critical enabler for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, with the ability to deploy at forward operating bases, on air platforms and at sea,” added Knausenberger.

According to SAIC, the company’s zero trust offerings have been validated on an AWS Snowball Edge device, which can transport data and support edge computing workloads.