RTX, DARPA Partner to Produce Gallium Nitride Transistors for Radio Frequency Sensors

Raytheon, an RTX business, will produce high-power-density gallium nitride transistors to enhance the electronic capability of radio frequency sensors under a four-year, $15 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

RTX said Thursday it will integrate military-grade GaN transistors into radar systems to increase range and radar resource management capabilities as part of DARPA’s Technologies for Heat Removal in Electronics at the Device Scale program.

High-power-density GaN transistors are designed to produce 16 times higher output power than traditional GaN semiconductors while maintaining operating temperature.

“Our engineers have unlocked a new way to produce gallium nitride, where thermal management is no longer a limiting factor,” said Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon.

The company will partner with the Naval Research Laboratory, Stanford University and Diamond Foundry to grow diamonds to be used as the thermal conductor for the prototype project.

Cornell University, Michigan State University, the University of Maryland and the Pennsylvania State University will provide technology and conduct performance analysis to support the program.