RENK Systems Wins Navy Contract for CH-53K Helicopter Test Stands

RENK Systems , an Indiana-based industrial test systems developer, has won a $49 million contract to develop three test stands for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopters of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The Department of Defense said Friday the company will work through November 2025 to conduct testing on various gearbox assemblies and deliver corresponding logistics, calibration, maintenance and sustainment support.

Additionally, RENK Systems will provide and install equipment and supply end-item spares, technical and operational manuals as well as associated data.

The total amount will be obligated at the time of award and will be sourced from the Navy’s fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds.

DOD noted that the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division conducted an online procurement for the award and received two bids.