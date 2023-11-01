REI Systems Tapped to Manage Library of Congress’ Grants Program; Wagish Bhartiya Quoted

REI Systems will deliver a cloud-based grants management tool to the U.S. Library of Congress Grants Division.

LOC will implement REI Systems’ GovGrants software as a service to establish a fully automated system for managing the entire grant life cycle and speed up the issuance of fellowships, prizes and awards, the company said Tuesday.

Built on the Salesforce cloud platform, GovGrants consolidates an organization’s grants data into a single, unified platform and integrates seamlessly with other enterprise resource planning systems.

Wagish Bhartiya, chief growth officer at REI Systems, said LOC is the third federal agency to select the GovGrants tool in the past year alone.

“We are excited to partner with LOC to drive better mission outcomes through cutting-edge grants technology,” Bhartiya said.

GovGrants is available to government customers through the General Services Administration’s MAS Information Technology contract vehicle.