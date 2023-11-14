Raytheon Receives $53M Navy Contract Modification for Dual Band Radar Systems Support

An RTX business has received a $53.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to further provide support for the dual band radar systems installed aboard Gerald R. Ford and Zumwalt-class ships.

The modification exercises the fiscal 2024 option for DBR design agent and technical engineering follow-on requirements on a previously awarded contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Raytheon will perform 65 percent of the work in Massachusetts, with the remainder distributed across California, Virginia and Rhode Island until November 2024.

The service branch will obligate $500,000 in operation and maintenance funds, $350,000 in research, development, test and evaluation funds and $300,000 in other procurement funds.