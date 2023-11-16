Equus, RAVEL Collaborate to Offer Generative AI & Design Workflow Tech; Jay Lawrence Quoted

Computer hardware company Equus Compute Solutions has partnered with software company StratusCore, which does business as RAVEL, to deliver a workflow technology for generative artificial intelligence and generative design.

Equus said Wednesday the tech features a virtualized user environment hosted on the Nvidia-powered Supermicro Liquid Cooled AI Workstation and managed by RAVEL Orchestrate.

The Supermicro workstation works to address a variety of use cases — including high-performance computing and engineering and scientific research — in different industries, like engineering and construction, gaming and entertainment and product design and manufacturing.

The workstation is liquid-cooled and is powered by four Nvidia A100 PCIe 80GB graphics processing units.

RAVEL CEO Denise Muyco expressed excitement at working with Equus and said the partnership positions both companies “to redefine the landscape of technology solutions and empower users with unparalleled efficiency and scalability.”

For his part, Equus CEO Jaw Lawrence said, “Joining forces with RAVEL creates a unique opportunity to showcase Gen AI Design Workflows utilizing the power of the latest advanced compute infrastructure.”