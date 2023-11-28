Rachel De Geyndt Joins RIVA Solutions as Growth VP

Rachel De Geyndt, formerly vice president of growth at Savan Group, has taken on a similar role at information technology government contractor RIVA Solutions, according to her LinkedIn post.

In her new position, she is responsible for overseeing the business development and capture management team of the McLean, Virginia-based company.

De Geyndt served as business development director at Savan Group prior to her promotion to her most recent VP role, based on her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, she held the position of federal civilian business development director at LMI and senior capture manager at E3 Federal Solutions.

She also previously spent six years at Kingfisher Systems as civilian agency programs director.

Her professional career also includes roles such as content manager at Tesla Government Inc. and analyst positions at SOS International and McNeil Technologies.