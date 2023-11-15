Puneet Mehta Named Chief Technologist at Booz Allen Hamilton

Puneet Mehta , formerly senior director at Peraton , has joined Booz Allen Hamilton as chief technologist , G2Xchange reported Tuesday.

His professional experience encompasses large-scale enterprise information technology service sales and operations, coupled with the management of expansive and high-visibility IT initiatives.

Prior to Peraton, Mehta was an account executive at Perspecta , responsible for the growth of the company’s applications and enterprise analytics portfolio.

Further back, he served as a senior account executive focused on developing commercial and federal businesses at Recovery Point Systems and as an account delivery executive for the healthcare and life sciences industry at DXC Technology .

His career also includes over 16 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise , where he worked in different capacities, including account delivery executive, practice principal, program manager, practice lead and solutions architect.