Puneet Mehta Named Chief Technologist at Booz Allen Hamilton

Puneet Mehta, formerly senior director at Peraton, has joined Booz Allen Hamilton as chief technologist, G2Xchange reported Tuesday.
His professional experience encompasses large-scale enterprise information technology service sales and operations, coupled with the management of expansive and high-visibility IT initiatives.
Prior to Peraton, Mehta was an account executive at Perspecta, responsible for the growth of the company’s applications and enterprise analytics portfolio.
Further back, he served as a senior account executive focused on developing commercial and federal businesses at Recovery Point Systems and as an account delivery executive for the healthcare and life sciences industry at DXC Technology.
His career also includes over 16 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he worked in different capacities, including account delivery executive, practice principal, program manager, practice lead and solutions architect.
Additionally, Mehta previously acted as a system consultant at Raytheon, an RTX business.