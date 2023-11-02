Palantir FedStart Program to Make CalypsoAI Platform Available to Public Sector

The artificial intelligence security platform offered by CalypsoAI will be made available to the public sector through Palantir Technologies‘ FedStart program under a partnership between the two companies.

Palantir’s FedStart program is a software-as-a-service offering that provides a government-accredited environment where partner companies can run their products, CalypsoAI said Wednesday.

Participation in FedStart will also help accelerate CalypsoAI offerings.

The company’s security platform works to mitigate risks involving the use of AI models, including by stopping attacks done through generative AI and by preventing the sharing of sensitive company information on public large language models.

CalypsoAI CEO and founder Neil Serebryany said the company is committed to providing public sector customers with high-quality solutions, adding: “FedStart and our partnership with Palantir will enable CalypsoAI to radically expand our ability to drive value to the government by empowering our solutions at every level of security.”

For his part, Palantir USG President and one-time Wash100 winner Akash Jain said the company aims to speedily provide the government with “leading software.” Jain added: “We are committed to helping CalypsoAI achieve accreditation to deliver this promise and are working together to deploy their leading-edge technology to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure.”