in News

NTT Data, Agisol Enter Into SBA Mentor-Protege Agreement; Michelle Sangiuliano Quoted

Michelle Sangiuliano/LinkedIn
NTT Data, Agisol Enter Into Small Business Administration Mentor-Protege Agreement; Michelle Sangiuliano Quoted
Michelle Sangiuliano, Senior Vice President, NTT Data Services

Information technology company Agisol is set to collaborate with NTT Data Services through the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

Under the partnership, NTT Data Services said Tuesday it will provide guidance and direct support to Agisol in multiple areas such as industry certifications, market entry strategies and federal contract administration and compliance.

“We believe our collaboration will greatly benefit the Federal Healthcare sector through our combined technological and consulting capabilities,” said Michelle Sangiuliano, senior vice president for public sector, federal health and civilian at NTT Data Services.

Based in Maryland, Agisol is an SBA 8(a) certified economically disadvantaged small woman owned business that specializes in software development and tailored consulting services.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Agisolfederal healthcareGovconMentor-Protege ProgramMichelle SangiulianoNTT DataSBASmall Business Administration

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Cloudera's Rob Carey Emphasizes Importance of Data Lakes in Government AI Applications
Cloudera’s Rob Carey Emphasizes Importance of Data Lakes in Government AI Applications
MDA Seeks Proposals for Agency Information Management and Software Services Contract
MDA Seeks Proposals for Agency Information Management and Software Services Contract