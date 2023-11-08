NTT Data, Agisol Enter Into SBA Mentor-Protege Agreement; Michelle Sangiuliano Quoted

Information technology company Agisol is set to collaborate with NTT Data Services through the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program .

Under the partnership, NTT Data Services said Tuesday it will provide guidance and direct support to Agisol in multiple areas such as industry certifications, market entry strategies and federal contract administration and compliance.

“We believe our collaboration will greatly benefit the Federal Healthcare sector through our combined technological and consulting capabilities,” said Michelle Sangiuliano, senior vice president for public sector, federal health and civilian at NTT Data Services.

Based in Maryland, Agisol is an SBA 8(a) certified economically disadvantaged small woman owned business that specializes in software development and tailored consulting services.