in News, Technology

Northrop to Expand Virginia Presence With New Manufacturing Facility; Kathy Warden Quoted

Kathy Warden
Northrop to Expand Virginia Presence With New Manufacturing Facility; Kathy Warden Quoted
Kathy Warden, Chairman, CEO and President,, Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman will make a $200 million investment in the construction of a new facility in Waynesboro, Virginia, that will focus on manufacturing and testing advanced electronics.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced Northrop’s plan, which is expected to create more than 300 jobs in the city over the next five years.

Kathy Warden, chair, CEO and president of Northrop, said the new facility will increase the company’s capacity to produce and test electronics and mission systems in support of customers’ needs.

“We are pleased to expand our technology presence in the Commonwealth and look forward to welcoming more people to our mission-driven team,” added Warden, an eight-time Wash100 awardee.

Northrop will receive support for its job creation efforts through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.

The city of Waynesboro worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the Northrop facility construction project for the state and will receive a grant worth $8.5 million from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Glenn YoungkinGovconinvestmentKathy Wardenmanufacturing facilityNorthrop GrummanVirginia Economic Development PartnershipVirginia Talent Accelerator Program

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Google Unveils AI Opportunity Agenda for Governments, Industry
Google Unveils AI Opportunity Agenda for Governments, Industry
New Lockheed Martin Missile Defense Lab in Alabama Now Open; Robert Lightfoot Quoted
New Lockheed Martin Missile Defense Lab in Alabama Now Open; Robert Lightfoot Quoted