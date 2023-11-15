Northrop to Expand Virginia Presence With New Manufacturing Facility; Kathy Warden Quoted

Northrop Grumman will make a $200 million investment in the construction of a new facility in Waynesboro, Virginia, that will focus on manufacturing and testing advanced electronics.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced Northrop’s plan, which is expected to create more than 300 jobs in the city over the next five years.

Kathy Warden, chair, CEO and president of Northrop, said the new facility will increase the company’s capacity to produce and test electronics and mission systems in support of customers’ needs.

“We are pleased to expand our technology presence in the Commonwealth and look forward to welcoming more people to our mission-driven team,” added Warden, an eight-time Wash100 awardee.

Northrop will receive support for its job creation efforts through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.

The city of Waynesboro worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the Northrop facility construction project for the state and will receive a grant worth $8.5 million from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project.