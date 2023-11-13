in DOD, News

Northrop, Air Force Conduct 1st Flight of B-21 Bomber Aircraft

"B-21 Aircraft", by Northrop Grumman, www.af.mil, licensed under CC0
Northrop, Air Force Conduct 1st Flight of B-21 Bomber Aircraft
B-21 Raider

The U.S. Air Force’s B-21 Raider, built by Northrop Grumman, has taken its first flight at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, where it has been under development as the sixth-generation nuclear-capable stealth bomber, Reuters reported Sunday.

The Air Force plans to order 100 B-21 bomber aircraft with long-range and mid-air refueling capabilities to bring conventional and nuclear weapons to U.S. forces worldwide.

B-21 has a flying wing shape and will replace the service branch’s B-1 and B-2 bomber fleet.

“The B-21 Raider is in flight testing. Flight testing is a critical step in the test campaign managed by the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wings B-21 Combined Test Force,” said Ann Stefanek, a spokesperson for the Air Force.

In September, Northrop announced it had built the first B-21 test article equipped with primary mission systems to support the flight test campaign for the program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

ann stefanekB-21 Raiderflight testGovconNorthrop GrummanU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Accenture to Open Generative AI Studios in US, Canada
Accenture to Open Generative AI Studios in US, Canada
Former DOD Senior Official Tanya Skeen Joins CACI as SVP of Corporate Strategy & Development; John Mengucci Quoted
Former DOD Senior Official Tanya Skeen Joins CACI as SVP of Corporate Strategy & Development; John Mengucci Quoted