Noelle Russell Appointed Accenture Federal Services Data & AI Market Lead

Noelle Russell, an artificial intelligence executive with more than two decades of industry experience, has been named data and AI market lead at Accenture‘s federal services business arm.

She will oversee go-to-market and innovation strategies to drive growth across Accenture Federal Services’ data and AI practice in her new position, the company said in a media alert released Tuesday, of which Executive Mosaic has received a copy.

Russell most recently served as global AI solutions lead and generative AI and large language model industry lead at Accenture, the parent company of Accenture Federal Services.

In this role, she managed the development of global AI tools across cloud providers, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

Before that, Russell was a global partner for AI and analytics at IBM, vice president of digital technology at National Public Radio, principal program manager at Microsoft and senior architect at AWS.

She concurrently serves as chief AI officer at the AI Leadership Institute.

“I look forward to helping federal agencies with the responsible use of AI, inclusive engineering, and how to use data to perform work faster and more efficiently to achieve mission success,” Russell said.