New Lockheed Martin Missile Defense Lab in Alabama Now Open; Robert Lightfoot Quoted

Lockheed Martin’s new $16.5 million engineering facility in Huntsville, Alabama, has officially opened.

Lockheed said Tuesday that the Missile System Integration Lab will be used in the development and systems integration of the Next Generation Interceptor for the Missile Defense Agency.

The facility will also house a digital engineering center and key infrastructure to create and maintain a digital thread throughout the integration process.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to North Alabama, and this facility is further evidence of that,” said Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space.

The three-time Wash100 awardee adds, “We are pleased to celebrate adding an advanced facility to our Huntsville campus today — the same year we mark 60 years in the Rocket City supporting our customers.”