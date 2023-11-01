NASA Taps Chiricahua-Logical JV for Operational, Institutional Support Services

Chiricahua-Logical Joint Venture will provide operational and institutional support for NASA-affiliated sites under a potential $20 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

NASA said Tuesday the Kennedy Operational and Institutional Support contract will encompass several services, including internal controls for property, logistics, American Sign Language interpreting, institutional training and development as well as export control support.

The New Mexico-based joint venture will work onsite and offsite at the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as well as other designated locations as required.

Contract work includes a one-month phase-in period starting Nov. 1. This will be succeeded by a 22-month base period and three additional one-year option periods.