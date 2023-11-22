MuleSoft’s David Egts Discusses Automation’s Role in Improving Government Customer Service

Automation and other digital transformation initiatives are progressively being implemented by government agencies looking to improve customer experience, said David Egts, field chief technology officer of public sector at Salesforce company MuleSoft.

In a commentary published Tuesday in Federal News Network, Egts recommended various applications of automation that can help agencies deliver better customer services.

Departments can use automation to create more self-service tools, portals and interactive voice response systems, allowing the public to make government inquiries on their own schedule and terms. This will cut wait times and increase customer satisfaction tenfold, Egts explained.

Federal offices can also personalize their automated systems by incorporating real-time data, which can customize their client’s experience based on market conditions and consumer behavior.

If deployed effectively, automation can reduce the risk of human error, especially for processes that require a lot of paperwork. Digitalization will also enable consistency and timeliness in the performance of tasks, he added.