Mitre White Paper Recommends Ways to Manage Cyber Risks Involving Legacy Medical Devices

Mitre has released a white paper identifying the challenges posed by legacy medical devices and outlining eight recommendations to address cybersecurity risks associated with such devices.

The recommendations are classified into four areas: shared responsibility over the medical device life cycle; vulnerability management; workforce development; and mutual aid, Mitre said Wednesday.

The document presents four recommendations to advance shared responsibility, including the need to pilot data collection to support decision making for legacy device risk management and the development of information sharing agreement templates to improve transparency.

Other recommendations cited in the report are conducting studies on vulnerability management coordination, developing competency models for roles associated with legacy cyber risk and participating in mutual aid partnerships.

Mitre worked on the white paper through a contract with the Food and Drug Administration.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

