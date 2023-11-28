Millennium Space Systems Wraps Up Critical Design Review of Missile Track Custody Space Vehicle

Boeing ‘s subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems , has concluded the critical design review of a space vehicle that is part of a Space Systems Command program intended to enhance America’s missile warning and defense architecture.

The CDR of the Missile Track Custody space vehicle , completed in less than a year, builds upon the preceding CDR of the MTC mission payload, Millennium said Monday.

In November 2022, the company finalized the mission payload’s CDR , incorporating the development of a system and digital model designed to aid in tracking hypersonic glide vehicles and other threats.

For the next phase, Millennium will deliver six space vehicles for MTC Epoch 1 program.

Lindsay Dewald, deputy program manager of Millennium’s MTC program, said, “Our focus in 2024 is performing high-fidelity testing before we hit the floor with vehicle builds, reducing risks on the first vehicle, which further reduces risks for the subsequent five vehicles.”