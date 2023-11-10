Mike Boorstein Named General Manager of BWXT’s Nuclear Manufacturing Facility

Mike Boorstein , formerly general manager at Amazon ‘s Robotic Sortable Fulfillment Center, has joined BWX Technologies as general manager of the Nuclear Operations Group-Euclid manufacturing facility .

He will manage daily operations, including a workforce of over 350 and the production of electro-mechanical components for naval nuclear reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers, BWXT said Thursday.

Before his tenure at Amazon, Boorstein held the position of vice president of finance at renewable energy company Fleet Development and had managerial roles at industrial products supplier Arconic.

His extensive background also includes two decades of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he led teams, directed operations and managed risk in dynamic environments.