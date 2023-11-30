Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Land OTA Deals for Army Launched Effects Program

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were selected by the U.S. Army for other transaction authority agreements with Project Director Sensors – Aerial Intelligence to advance the Launched Effects payload program.

Northrop Grumman was awarded an OTA deal for two payloads while Lockheed received an order for one payload as part of the first LE development phase, the Army’s Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors announced Wednesday.

The three-phase Launched Effects program, valued at $37 million, is designed to provide warfighter standoff sense and effect capabilities.

The strategy is to deliver complimentary support to air and ground forces entering and exiting combat areas while keeping them out of range of enemy weapons.

Phase 1 involves transitioning Technology Readiness Level 6 payloads to Level 7 for infrared and electronic warfare testing and integration. As the sole manager of the LE payloads, PD SAI will coordinate with the Program Executive Office – Aviation and Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems to make sure the systems meet threshold and operational requirements.