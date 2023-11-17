Leidos-Led Partnership Completes 2nd Overseas Wave of MHS Genesis EHR Deployment; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos and its partners have completed the delivery of the MHS Genesis electronic health record system to an additional 7,000 medical providers and clinicians across 10 military treatment facilities in Asia as part of the second wave deployment outside the contiguous U.S.

The latest international deployment covers facilities in Japan, South Korea and other locations across the Pacific and brings the deployment rate of the Military Health System’s new EHR platform to 98 percent, reaching over 7.4 million beneficiaries at over 3,700 DOD sites, Leidos said Thursday.

In October, the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health announced the first overseas deployment wave for the EHR system covering facilities in the U.K. and Europe.

“We look forward to 100% system deployment early next year when the system goes live at the joint DOD-Veterans Affairs Lovell Federal Health Care Center,” said Liz Porter, president of Leidos Health Group.

LPDH is led by Leidos, Accenture Federal Services, Oracle Health and Henry Schein One and is supported by 35 other businesses. The partnership has been delivering program management and technical support to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems since 2015 and is fielding MHS Genesis in 23 waves.

