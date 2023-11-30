Kurt Kuntzelman Named RS21 Chief Defense & Space Officer

Kurt Kuntzelman, a more than three-decade satellite operations and business development executive, has joined data science company RS21 as chief defense and space officer, he announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

RS21 is an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company that uses artificial intelligence, data engineering and software development techniques to help organizations make data-driven decisions. The company also develops on-orbit autonomous platforms and employs AI and machine learning tools to improve maintenance and resilience of satellites and ground systems.

Kuntzelman came to RS21 from Parsons, where he served as vice president of business development and capture with a focus on space and geospatial platforms, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to Parsons, he held program management and operations leadership roles at Science Applications International Corp., Engility and Leidos.

Kuntzelman is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served as command lead and chief of launch, ranges and networks division, deputy commander of the 50th Operations Group and commander of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, among other roles.